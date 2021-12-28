KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The month of December is all about giving, and a local liquor store is proving to do just that.

Cristy’s Liquor Store is known for their private selection of liquor, including a Tennessee favorite–bourbon.

For each bottle of bourbon sold, Cristy’s Liquor Store donates $1 to a local non-profit.

Savan Patel, owner, says he felt it was important to incorporate a cause that deals with children, due to it being the holiday season.

Cristy’s Liquor store has partnered with the Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, to help pay it forward.

