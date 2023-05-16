KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon concluded one month ago, and now they are looking ahead to their next and biggest event yet.

Registration is currently open for the 2024 races that will be held on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.

They are anticipating this to be their best race yet, as they are ringing in 20 years of fun, competition, and community. Next year’s event will be filled with more special guest appearances and enhancements for participants and spectators.

Now is the time to gear up for your turn. All ages, experience levels, and abilities are encouraged to sign up before prices increase starting Saturday, June 1.

There are many options to choose from depending on your goals including the full-marathon, half-marathon, two-and-four-person relay, 5K, and Covenant Kids Run.

In addition to the races, participants, and attendees can take part in the onsite Health and Fitness Expo, post-race party, and more.

Knoxville personal trainer, Krystal Goodman, ran in the 2023 half-marathon race and is now helping you kickstart your training goals for the next one.

Krystal Goodman and her dog, Lincoln, post-marathon run.

Get ready to achieve your goals and surprise even yourself with the next marathon. For more information, visit their website.