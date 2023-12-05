KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Museum of Art Event is returning the Alive After Five Event as Soundscapes at the KMA!

This concert will bring together a stellar lineup of musical virtuosos to create an unforgettable evening of festive joy. The ensemble features the smooth and soulful sounds of Miami saxophonist Ron James, the funky bass grooves of Atlanta-based Teja Veal, and the electrifying guitar skills of Memphis maestro Cameron Moore. Drummer extraordinaire Tre Harris keeps the beat alive, while the enchanting vocals of Jasmine Evans add a touch of magic to the performance. Guiding you through this musical journey is the charismatic keyboardist and event host, Brian Clay.

Clay discusses the unique event and how they are bringing a spectacular show you just won’t want to miss!

To learn more, just visit their website!