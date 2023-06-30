KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville, Tennessee has been named the No. 4 Best Arts District” nationwide, according to USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 poll.

The poll included 20 nominees, which were selected by an expert panel based on how they “culturally enrich their cities and those who visit.” Then, the public voted for their favorite, determining the finalists.

Downtown Knoxville’s vibrancy undoubtedly contributed to the win. Galleries, festivities like the First Friday ArtWalk, and investments in downtown development and infrastructure have improved the look, services, and promotion of the district.

This is the first year Knoxville has made the Best Arts District list, and it is joined by (and ranking above) many larger cities including Chicago, Houston, and more.

To learn more about Downtown Knoxville events and places, check out their website.