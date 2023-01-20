If you feel confident in your skill, get the DSLR, but don’t lose sight of the fact that digital cameras are capable of some amazing photographs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Find your big break in the Scruffy City.

Movie Maker has officially come out with their list of top places to live and work in the film industry. Knoxville is number 6 on the list for smaller cities and towns.

The versatility of Knoxville offers not only mountainous views but city aesthetic as well. East Tennessee is known to be extremely photogenic with places such as The Ijams Nature Center, the World’s Fair Sunsphere, and even Neyland Stadium.

Those who are interested in movie making in East Tennessee can learn from other films that have been created here too. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, The Last Movie Star, and October Sky are just a few big name films that were created in Knoxville.

Big names have also come out of Knoxville in the film and entrainment industry. Film maker, Quentin Tarantino, actress, Megan Fox, and the original voice of sleeping Beauty, Mary Costa are all from Knoxville.

The cost of movie making is also more affordable in Knoxville than most mid-size cities. The wide variety of attractions, sports teams, and activities will make for great additional content to any film.

For more information on the film community in Knoxville and how you can be a part of it, visit their website.