KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville native, Emily Wyrick, will be performing at the Knoxville Ice Bears game Friday night.

The longtime singer and songwriter said, “Tonight is the first night of the Concert Series that the Ice Bears kick-off and I just love the adrenaline and live audience and being able to perform. It’s something that I’ve always loved. The fact that I get to it tonight for a hockey game is super exciting.”

Wyrick has performed at The Country Music Hall of Fame and the historic Bijou Theatre with original content. She has also performed at the Thompson Boiling Arena and Knoxville Civic Auditorium while singing the National Anthem.

Wyrick released her single titled, “For You”, in February 2023. Her Muscle Shoals Project will be released in the early summer of 2023.

Tonight’s hockey game will be the Ice Bears against Macon Mayhem. According to the Ice Bears website, tonight is “Mossy Oak Jersey Night.” The evening will feature specialty jerseys from the popular brand as the Ice Bears hunt down the Mayem for a Friday night win.

Mountain Man from Duck Dynasty will be there signing autographs. Also, there will be a Beard Contest during the first period of the game.

To attend the game, and hear Wyrick perform, click here for tickets.