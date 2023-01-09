KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sergeant Nelson Hamilton and Officer Savannah Thomas are both with the Knoxville Police Department and work to incorporate public safety throughout the city.

Sgt. Hamilton is a Marine Corps veteran and was recently promoted to Sergeant as he’s been with the KPD for over two decades now. As for officer Thomas, she has been with the force since March of 2021. She serves on Sgt. Hamilton’s patrol squad.

LETN is highlighting officers in our area and sharing why the wanted to become an officer as Monday marks National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.