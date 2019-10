KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Opera is opening its doors for the 2019 – 2020 season with one of the most iconic operas in history: Madame Butterfly.

National opera singer Danielle Pastin plays the role of the betrayed butterfly, a young Japanese girl, at the turn of the 20th century, where she marries a U.S. naval officer, which leads to a later inexplicable fate.

The Knoxville Opera will be hitting the stage with this iconic opera on Oct. 25 and Oct. 27. Purchase tickets online today!