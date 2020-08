KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Opera is singing a new tune during the COVID-19 pandemic and is shifting gears to find its new voice.

The Knoxville Opera is hosting a socially distant, mini-concert series at Lakeshore Park on Saturday, August 29 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, August 30 at 4:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public, however reservations are required.

For more information call the Box Office at 865-524-0795.