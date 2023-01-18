KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – The staple choral group in Knoxville is now opening up the opportunity for children to get in on the fun too.

Knoxville Opera Children’s Choir is open for all 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders all across Knox county. Registration and orientation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 in the Historic McMillian Chapel at Knoxville College. Registration is free.

The Knoxville Opera is excited to bring this opportunity to children all over the region who have a love and passion for music. “Our mission is to bring stories together that connect us,” says Marketing and Communications Director, Katie Spencer. “We wanted to make sure that we are including everyone in our community.”

Students will be able to have a better understanding of music education as well as performing some of their favorite music as well. “There are no requirements to join, all we ask is that children have a thirst for music education and love all different genres of music,” says Director, Dr. Loneka Wilkinson-Battiste. Dr. Wilkinson-Battiste is an assistant professor of music education at the University of Tennessee. She has directed several choirs and leads students of all ages; she is the perfect person for the job.

“We will be doing music that children are interested in. We want their cultures to be represented in the choir,” Dr. Wilkinson-Battiste adds.

The Knoxville Opera Children’s Choir will debut on Saturday, April 22 as they share the stage with the Knoxville Opera at the 2023 Rossini Festival.

For more information, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 524-0795.