KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Following the success of their production of ‘Mefistofele’ back in 2015, the Knoxville Opera will once again stage the famous Italian opera at the historic Tennessee Theatre.

‘Mefistofele’ tells the story of a scholar who sells his soul to the Devil in exchange for worldly bliss. Under the direction of Knoxville Opera artistic director Brian Salesky, this production of ‘Mefistofele’ features a new cast, a 50-member orchestra, and over 100 choristers. However, every member of the 2015 production team has returned for this new staging.

‘Mefistofele’ runs March 4 at 7 p.m. and March 6 at 2:30 p.m. You can head to the Knoxville Opera website for more information.