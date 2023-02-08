KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — February 8 marks National Opera Day and LETN is highlighting an opera company here in the area, known as Knoxville Opera. They seek to create vocal and theatrical experiences that entertain, provoke, and console. Knoxville Opera’s overall goal is to give voice to stories that connect us.

“We have community events to get involved in! Knoxville opera children’s choir, gospel choir, Rossini festival on April 22, and always opportunities to get involved with the Camerata,” Jason Hardy, the CEO said.

Knoxville Opera has a performance to look forward to in April of Mozarts The Marriage of Figaro. To learn more, visit their website.