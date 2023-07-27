KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Opera has 3 incredible shows and 2 concerts this season. Beginning this October, there will be a lot to look forward to.

Mark your calendars:

October 13 and 15 – Verdi’s Falstaff.

February 16 and 18 – Verdi’s La Traviata

May 3,4 and 5 – Viardot’s Cendrillon

May 16 and 17 – Verdi’s Requiem

June 29 -Lawrence Brownlee concert in collaboration with the National Associate of Teachers and Singing

Season subscriptions are on sale now and single tickets go on sale August 7. For more on the Knoxville Opera and upcoming events, visit their website.