KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This fall break, high schoolers have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Shakespeare at Falstaff’s Comedy and Shakespeare Camp through the Knoxville Opera. Students will be working with trained professionals, Nathan McGhee and Sarah-Clementine Mire.

They’ll dive deep into the Bard’s enchanting sonnets and verses, honing recitation and performance skills. As the week concludes, they’ll have the opportunity to showcase their talent at Knoxville Opera’s production of “Falstaff,” captivating audiences with Shakespearean recitals as they enter the theatre and during intermission. It’s a blend of literary exploration and live performance, fostering public speaking and language skills.

The program is $100 for the week of training, however, there are scholarships available and everyone is encouraged to apply. Find out more information on Knoxville Opera’s website.