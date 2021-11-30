KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Giving Tuesday has brought out the best of the East Tennessee community.

The Chairman’s Club will be donating $100,000 to 7 non-profits in the region.

The organization is made up of 100 men who are wanting to make a difference in the community. All the work they do goes towards non-profits that focus on youth success.

One of the founder’s, Terry Turner, said it was always their plan to donate that amount, and this year, they finally are doing it.

Some non-profits that will be receiving this are Girls on the Run, Family Justice, East Tennessee Freedom School, and more.

To get involved or for more information, visit their website.