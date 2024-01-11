KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When the holidays are over, the daunting task of packing away decorations can be a dread! Jason Langley, a packing expert from Knoxville’s TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, discusses some of the best ways to organize holiday decorations for next year.

Ornaments: Many times, you ditch the container your ornaments came in once you put them on the tree, but you need a safe and secure space for them when it's time to take the tree down. A dish pack box is a perfect and safe alternative rather than wrapping the ornaments in tissue paper and putting them in a bag. Dish packs are a great way to store the ornaments because they come with dividers that can be easily adjusted depending on the space someone needs for each item.

Wreaths: Storing wreaths in a moving box is a great way to keep them protected.

Wrapping paper and supplies: When it comes to gift wrapping items, it's a good idea to store them in a dish pack box as well. Since the dividers are adjustable, you can accommodate all your needs, and there's a spot for your ribbon, bows, bags, tissue paper, and whatever other supplies you may have.