KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Have a great idea, invention, or business?

It is that time of year where entrepreneurs, inventors, and startups compete for a life-changing investment.

The Knoxville Entrepreneur Center kicks off “What’s The Big Idea” every year, giving the greater Knoxville area the opportunity to pitch their great ideas for a chance at $10,000.

What’s The Big Idea kicked off Feb. 15 and will run until Feb. 21. From now until then, you have the chance to generate a pitch that will go through several phases towards the big competition.

On Sunday, Mar. 6, a public pitch will take place at Scruffy City Hall, giving the Knoxville community a chance to be a part of the competition.

Throughout your pitch, local inventors, makers, and startups will be paired with mentors to oversee and track their growth.

For more information and to apply, visit the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center’s website.