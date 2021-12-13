KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After 2 long years of Covid-19 cancelations, Knoxville Poetry slam is back.

Lane Shuler and Jonathan “Courageous” Clark are gearing up for their first event in almost 2 years. The Knoxville Poetry Slam Christmas Comeback will be on Dec. 14th at 7:00 p.m., at Central Cinema.

Slam Poetry gives locals the ability to get involved and compete in spoken word. This event is open for all ages.

Here is an example of what you can expect to see at the event.

Shuler and Clark are preparing for an upcoming segment on a Cooking Channel show.

For more information on how you can attend the event, visit their Facebook and Instagram page.