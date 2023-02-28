KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The world of East Tennessee living is now on a national scale.

Selling Knoxville is expected to air in April 2023 as viewers from all over the country take a dive into the culture, life, and community that makes up the region.

The Emmy-nominated American Dream TV and Travel Channel are creating this series for all cable networks as well as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Other cities already showcased include Houston, San Diego and San Francisco.

Local realtor, Angie Cody, will be the host of this new reality TV show and she is ready to hit the ground running. “I am looking for homes to sell that I can showcase on the episodes,” Cody says.

Cody has been in the real estate world for over 30 years and is always up for the task to find or sell your perfect home. Her team with eXp Realty encompasses Knoxville and surrounding areas within an hour.

Their motto: Big or small, we sell them all.

For more information and how Angie Cody can help you, visit her website.