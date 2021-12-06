KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – December 7th marks the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

The Knoxville’s American Legion Post 2 is putting on an event to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in Pearl Harbor. The ceremony will take place on December 7th at 12:45 p.m. at Lyons View Veterans Cemetery.

The American Legion Post 2 has been around since 1919 helping veterans with resources such as rehabilitation, Americanism, and more.

There will be a number of scheduled speakers at the ceremony.

To get involved and attend, visit their website.