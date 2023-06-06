KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Head out and celebrate with a local restaurant that is putting family first.

Seoul Brothers and its sister company, Bubbles & Cream are all about bringing you top Korean cuisine with a modern twist. Brother and sister duo, Josh Coates and Vic Scott are recreating some beloved dishes in their own home for you to enjoy.

On Tuesday, June 6, both of the Marble City Market vendors will be throwing a birthday celebration for someone who inspired both of these restaurants to come to life. Their mother was the inspiration behind the famous dishes Scott and Coates recreate every day.

After she passed, both owners knew that her legacy would continue through their food.

Seoul Brothers will be unveiling a new menu, especially with dishes that originated from his childhood.

Their food caters to those who have an appetite for a unique twist on Korean meals.

Bubbles & Cream officially opened back in March 2022 and they are bringing the Korean flavor to your desserts too.

With a wide variety of Italian sodas, ice cream, and more, you will always have a sweet tooth with them.

For more information on the restaurants and to see their full menu, visit the Marble City Market website.