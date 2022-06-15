KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A shop in Knoxville’s Old City neighborhood is showcasing artwork inspired by one of East Tennessee’s most prominent figures.

As part of this year’s Dolly Fest event, Rala hosted their 4th annual Dolly Art Contest. Artists could submit pieces their own creations dedicated to Dolly Parton. Allante Walker spoke with two competitors in this year’s contest, Esther Sitver (Instagram: @esther.sketch) and Kamden Ekern (Instagram: @kamdenekern) about their submissions. One of Kamden’s pieces won second place in this year’s Dolly Art Contest.

Rala is located at 112 W Jackson Avenue. If you would to learn more about this store or purchase one of the pieces from this year’s Dolly Art Contest, you can head to the Rala website for more information.