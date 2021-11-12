KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pumpkin spice and everything nice is on a Knoxville’s smoothie truck’s mind!

The Drink Smooth offers a variety of healthy and delicious smoothies, and now they have officially added holiday flavors to their menu.

The Drink Smooth has just celebrated their one year anniversary, and in that time, business has been booming. Owner, Tylee Torres, opened The Drink Smooth while still attending the University of Tennessee.

Since then, The Drink Smooth has been a regular at local food truck parks, high school games, weddings, and so much more.

You can find out where The Drink Smooth will be next, by checking out their Facebook page.