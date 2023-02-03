KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Aspiring and established songwriters are being given the opportunity to show off their sound.

The Tennessee Songwriters Week returns as with more than 1,000 songwriters competing for their chance to play The Bluebird Café in Nashville. The café has gotten national recognition as being the music venue that has kickstarted so many aspiring and established songwriters all over the country.

Currently, songwriters and performers all over the state are competing in qualifying rounds in hopes to make it to the finals from February 19 to 25. Songwriter events will be held in cities including Memphis, Franklin, Gallatin, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Gatlinburg and Johnson City.

One Knoxville singer-songwriter is excited to be putting her songs in the competition. Nancy Ann Wilson will be competing in the qualifying rounds on Wednesday, February 8 at Oakey’s Sports Grill.

Nancy Ann uses pop, folk. blues, and rock in her sound. Originally from Ohio, Nancy moved her dreams to Knoxville to pursue performing and songwriting. She was a Semi-finalist on American Idol season 13 at the age of 18. She has gone on to win over 8 singing and songwriting competition throughout her years.

Nancy Ann has just released her newest single off of her upcoming debut EP, “Coffee & Tea.”

She is a verified Spotify artist with over 130 streamers each month. She has also written her song, “Home,” in memory of her late father. The song is currently not released.

Follow Nancy Ann on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with her music.