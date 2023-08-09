KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville start-up, called MetaFlex, has created an innovative technology that is helping reduce hand pain, one glove at a time.

The unique glove has a few main functions: compression and grip strengthening. The combination of these two things helps to promote healthy circulation and increases strength and hand mobility. The bands can also be used to stretch the fingers to relieve tightness and tension.

The Knoxville start-up believes in making people’s lives better. The MetaFlex, it’s an affordable and easy way to manage pain and hand function at home.

To learn more about the MetaFlex glove and see how you can use it, check out their website.