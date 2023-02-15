KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five young students are headed to The Big Apple.

The Knoxville Montessori School is excited to be taking part in the MMUN (Montessori Model United Nations).

This conference happens once a year where students from all over the country represent counties within the United Nations and advocate on behalf of them.

These students will be representing Italy and Ireland and will sit on three committees to advocate for global issues they are currently facing. “With a year of ongoing research, these kids will learn valuable leadership skills, expand their public speaking abilities, and work on negotiation skills throughout this 4-day program,” says teacher, Kim Barnes.

The conference will take place Wednesday, February 15 through Sunday, February 19. The closing ceremony The conference closing ceremony will be held in the General Assembly Hall at the United Nations.

Several communuty memberds and business have give sponsorships to support their trip.

“Dead End BBQ has been a generous sponsor for our trip, as well as Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians.

Students attending this conference include, Tyler Beers, Kaleb Betancourt, Hattie Perry, Elijah Resurreccion and Jasmine Smith.

The students are also excited to be heading off to New York City. They will be staying in Times Square and even catching a Broadway Musical. This will be some of these kids first time leaving the state.

“This program is also about helping kids find their independence and voice,” says teacher, Rachel Resurreccion.

Knoxville Montessori School is a non-profit school that teaches children from pre-school age through 9th grade. Visit their website for more information.