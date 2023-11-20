KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s Musical Story Times brings books to life with classical music selections, sound effects and narration to engage children. The events occur at local libraries and in elementary school classrooms each year.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra has specially designed its Musical Story Times for little ears. The program is free and lasts 30 engaging minutes, perfect to keep your little ones’ attention.



Every Musical Story Time features three hand-picked books paired with classical music, which brings the stories to life. This season, narrator Kathryn Paden will read folktales from countries around the world.



70% of the KSO’s performances are on the road with the mission to reach audiences of all ages by providing excellence in musical performance and education programs.

