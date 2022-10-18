KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This staple part of the music industry in Knoxville has been invited into a national initiative.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra has been selected as one of 30 orchestras in the country to collaborate with female composers and bring their work to life.

This is a part of the League of American Orchestras’ Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program to bring diversity and inclusion into orchestras all across the country. KSO is partnering with Sarah Gibson, a L.A. based pianist and composer. Her work, “to make this mountain taller,” will be featured in their 2023-2024 concert season.

Aram Demirjian, music director, says this is a great way for the KSO to support and uplift women due to their compositions being historically overlooked for centuries.

For more informatioon on the KSO and a their upcoming shows, visit their website.