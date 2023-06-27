KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young minds are leading the future in the world of technology and coding.

Karns Middle Schooler, Dominick Pelaia, will soon be a Freshman at L & N Stem Academy and is taking his education beyond the classroom.

He is one of a select few who has won Apple’s Swift Student Challenge, which allows children all to show off their coding skills through self-made apps. This challenge offers students from around the world an opportunity to show their flair for coding.

Dominick began learning how to code five years ago at Apple’s Summer Camp in West Town Mall. He began programming until he gained enough knowledge to create apps and games of his own. His winning app game, EggDrop, is an arcade-style game that features his love of art, learning, and coding. His app was judged on technical accomplishments, creativity, and more.

Shortly after, he also created a game called Chicking Rumble, which is currently in the iOS App Store.

Chicken Rumble

He is not slowing down and hopes to create more platforms that combine his passion for learning and design.