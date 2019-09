KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville will be the focus of an upcoming episode of the national, award-winning PBS television show, Tennessee Valley Uncharted. The show is in its fifth season and features the people, places and traditions across the Tennessee Valley. Host of the show, Erick Baker and the Executive Producer, Taylor Walters joined us to tell us what all we can expect in the episode.

The Knoxville episode will air on East Tennessee PBS on Sunday, September 15 at 10 a.m.