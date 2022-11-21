KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is a sad day to find out you were not born early enough.

Callaway Kuch, 4, got a rude awakening when she stumbled upon her parent’s wedding album and noticed something very important––she was not there.

Her mother, Brandi Kuch, immediately took to Instagram when the tears started. Callaway is seen in the video to be upset and even experiencing a little ‘FOMO’ due to not attending her mom and dad’s special day. The video has over 25,000 views and is still making thousands of people smile.

The sweet moment was captured on Brandi’s Instagram account, a page where she regularly shares the best of parent, fashion, home, and lifestyle content.

Brandi offered her daughter a solution that could potentially fix the problem and wipe away the tears–– to be invited to the next wedding.

