KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Eat your way through Knoxville with a plant-based diet.

The first ever Knoxville Vegan Challenge kicked off on Wednesday, March 1 and will be running until Friday, March 31.

23 restaurants and eateries have entered the challenge in hopes to win the title of best Vegan dish in Knoxville. Head out to each location before the end of March to vote for your top pick.

See below all participating restaurants.

Many of these locations regularly do not offer Vegan options on their menu, but they still felt compelled to get in on the fun. “Several participating locations are even keeping their Vegan dishes on their menu all year round,” says Communications Manager for Vegan Outreach, Stacy Shepanek.

Some location owners have entered several of their restaurants in this competition. Josh Coates, owner of Seoul Brothers and Hong’s Kitchen, are both in the running.

Even small coffee and book shops are looking to get in on all the action. Southland Books and Cafe in Maryville is offering multiple long-time menu options for all who take part in a vegan lifestyle.

Visit their website and learn more on how you can get involved with the Vegan scene here in Knoxville.