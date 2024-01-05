KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You can recycle your cell phones at Zoo Knoxville to help Gorillas!

Gorillas On The Line is an initiative launched in 2019 to encourage zoos to serve as centers of conservation action for gorillas. Since the program began, around 13,000 electronic devices have been collected each year.

Coltan is a mineral used to manufacture cell phones, tablets and small electronics. It is mined in the democratic republic of Congo, which is also the natural habitat of endangered gorillas. Mining for coltan destroys forests where gorillas live and many gorillas do not survive this human/animal conflict.



By recycling and using electronic devices, it decreases the demand for coltan and by committing to using your devices a few years longer and recycling them when you upgrade, this simple action can help protect gorillas and their habitat.



You can recycle your cell phones at Zoo Knoxville in the dropbox by the exit or leave them in the Ranger Station outside the front gate.

To learn more, you can visit their website.