KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bring your family out to an annual event that celebrates this country at its finest.

The City of Knoxville is gearing up for their annual Festival on the 4th. Kicking off at 5:00 p.m. on the World’s Fair Festival Lawn. This free event will have live music, food vendors, kid-friendly activities, and more.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will end the night with music at 8:00 p.m. and play alongside to the big firework show starting at 9:35 p.m.

This is a rain or shine event and the City of Knoxville does ask you to not bring any pets, alcohol, or tents.

For more information on the event, visit their website.