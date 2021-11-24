KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is a new mural that is starting to come together.

Paris Woodhull is the woman behind the new mural in Strong Alley. While studying Fine Art at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Woodhull is the perfect girl for the job.

The mural represents some of Knoxville’s most popular landmarks. Although she isn’t finished yet, people are still stopping by to see her painting in action.

The Dogwood Art’s Commission has already named Woodhull’s new mural the limited edition painting of 2022. They will be selling a one of a kind print of her work, for one person to get their hands on, in the new year.