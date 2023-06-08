KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Take your kids to an event that will have them talking about it for years to come.

The Knoxville Largest Kid’s Party returns to World’s Fair Park on Saturday, June 10 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Tickets are $10 and will go back to support The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley and Child Help. Kids ages 3 and under get in free.

This all-day event will feature kids’ activities such as a petting zoo, inflatables, water slides, face painting, and more. Kids will also be greeted by their favorite princesses and superheroes throughout the day.

Food trucks will also be on-site for some great pizza, tacos, Italian ice, BBQ, burgers, and more.

The event is showcased by Shoney’s, Dollywood, Food City, ORNL Federal Credit Union, and Dickson Media & Events.

The Food City Stage will feature entertainment throughout the day. See below for the full lineup.

For more information and a full list of events, visit their website.