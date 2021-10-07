KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Attention job seekers – Knoxville’s new Marble City Market Food Hall is looking to fill some positions before its opening later in October.

Marble City Market will feature a curated lineup of top-notch chefs, 40 seat bar, spacious indoor and outdoor seating for 500+, and two Top Golf Swing Suite Simulators making it one of the most exciting experiences in Tennessee! It’s slated to open on October 22, 2021.

A job fair will be hosted at the Regas Square location on Thursday, October 7 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. They have 11 incredible food & beverage vendors looking for top talent!