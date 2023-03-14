KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Friday March 17. Community members can gather and watch the parade take place throughout downtown Knoxville.

People began celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Knoxville in the 1850s, according to the Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day nonprofit. By 1869, there was a city-sanctioned parade beginning near Market Square, going down Walnut (then Crooked Street), and proceeding through downtown, East Knoxville, and North Knoxville. It was a celebration with Fenians marching in green jackets and red caps followed by a brass band and a color guard carrying banners with the motto “God Save Ireland.”

So join the fun as this years parade will be lead by a Knoxville native, UT grad and comedian, Leanne Morgan.

The Knox St. Pratrick’s Parade is also a non-profit that gives back to the community. All proceeds that they collect go to the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee (CCETN), so come out and support the ones that support you and enjoy the parade!

