KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wear your best green and get out to support a great cause.

On Saturday, March 12 at 1:00pm, get ready to enjoy a festive parade that honors and celebrates St. Patrick’s Day.

Parade organizers, Chandle Turbyville and Christy Watkins, gave us an inside look at what will be happening during the parade.

This parade has been going on in Knoxville for over 30 years, throughout Downtown Knoxville. This year, The Voice winner, Chris Blue, will be headlining as their Grand Marshal, performing live throughout the parade.

Participants of the event are doing more than just entertain. This parade will benefit the CCETN, Catholic Community of East Tennessee.

Sponsors for the parade include Star 102.1, Crescent Ebenezer, and WATE Six on Your Side.

For more information on the event and where to view from, visit their event’s page.