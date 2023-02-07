KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Give to your special someone this year while also supporting a local organization.

Interfaith Health Clinic is offering special deliveries on Valentine’s Day. With a donation of 50 dollars, you can give a bundt cake, supplied from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a personalized card to someone special in your life. The last day to order is on Thursday, February 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Give to your significant other, family, member, or even office employees this year and show you support in Interfaith’s mission with this donation. They cater to the underserved and uninsured by providing free medical, dental, and mental healthcare throughout the Knoxville community. A 50 dollar donation can cover the fee of just one patient.

“The type of people we see are the ones you cut your hair, serve your food, and even own their own business,” says Director of Public Relations, Beth Farrow. “Health insurance is hard to come by even with a steady job,” she adds.

For more information and to order your Sweets to the Sweet, visit their website or call them at 865-546-7330.