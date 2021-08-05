Kona Ice keeping it cool with variety of shaved ice flavors

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There will be plenty of food and drink options at this year’s Wolfstock Music Festival. One food truck that will surely catch your eye is Smoky Mountain Kona Ice.

The The island-inspired truck set up shop in East Tennessee back in 2011, and they have been helping communities beat the heat with some sweet selections ever since. With about 40 different flavors to choose from, Kona Ice is sure to have something for the whole family to enjoy. To learn more about how you can book Kona Ice for your next event, head to their website for more information.

