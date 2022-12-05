KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The holiday season is the perfect time to indulge in confectionary delights and a traditional mainstay has always been, the cookie. Two of the best in East Tennessee battle it out as Kooky Cookies & Cinnaholic enter the Living East Tennessee kitchen.

First up we have Kooky Cookies a minority and woman owned local business that specializes in the “Stuffed Cookie” a crunchy out layer filled with a warm gooey center. Baked fresh daily with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives you can feel great about indulging in these delicious treats.

Ready to face off against Kooky Cookie is the home for all cinnamon lovers, Cinnaholic which boasts 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free options. Cinnahoic serves a variety of tasty creations and even allows you to get in on the action with “create your own” cinnamon rolls. Cinnaholic also specializes in made from scratch brownies, cookies and edible cookie dough.

For more information on these juggernauts of the cookie visit the Kooky Cookie website and the Cinnaholic website.