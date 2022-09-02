KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KoPita has quickly become a East Tennessee favorite for those looking for fresh ingredients and great flavor. Now KoPita is expanding to a larger space at the Embassy Suites in downtown Knoxville.

Finding authentic Mediterranean food in East Tennessee can be a little tricky, that is until you find KoPita Mediterranean Restaurant. Most recently located on Gay Street, KoPita offers authentic recipes that have been past down through the generations. Finding significant success in East Tennessee, owner and chef Avi Zenatti is now expanding to a larger space located in the Embassy Suites in downtown Knoxville, a space that recently housed Knox Mason. With a love of good food and a drive to give visitors an authentic dining experience, Avi and his team are ready to welcome you to their new space with dishes that are as fresh as they are delicious.

For more information or to look over the menu visit the KoPita Mediterranean Restaurant website.