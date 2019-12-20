Kristin Farley shares her Egg Nog Recipe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kristin Farley joined us in the Living East Tennessee kitchen with her favorite Egg Nog Recipe. Kristin said this recipe has become a holiday tradition for her family, marking the beginning of the season.

Ingredients:

5 cups skim milk

12 whole cloves

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

18 egg YOLKS

1 1/2 cups white sugar

2 cups dark rum*

5 cups half-n-half

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 tsp ground nutmeg

dash ground cloves

Combine milk, whole cloves, 1 tsp vanilla and cinnamon in pot (stainless works best) over medium/low heat—whisking constantly for 5 or more minutes. Almost to a boil.

Using stand or hand mixer whip yolks and sugar until light and fluffy. Slowly add about 1 cup of warm milk mixture into egg mixture—MAKE SURE YOU KEEP MIXING or it could curdle…..then transfer it all back into hot mixture on stove….constantly whisking by hand. cook over medium heat for 3 minutes—DO NOT BOIL.

Remove from heat and let rest for one hour. Using slotted spoon…remove all whole cloves. Add remaining ingredients and them refrigerate for at least 24 hours. Make sure to stir or shake before every serving (spices settle to bottom). Often serve with additional rum…and light dusting of nutmeg.

