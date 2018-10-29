Kroger partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to fight hunger and food waste
Zero Hunger. Zero Waste.
That's Kroger's newest campaign to curb hunger and fight food waste in our communities. Nutritionist Aaron Snuckles, from Second Harvest Food Bank, stopped by the Living East Tennessee Kitchen to show us how families can make a meal on a budget.
