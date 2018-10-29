BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Child dead, 2 adults injured in Clay County shooting, suspect arrested

Living East Tennessee

Kroger partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to fight hunger and food waste

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 01:46 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 01:46 PM EDT

Kroger partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to fight hunger and food waste

Zero Hunger. Zero Waste. 

That's Kroger's newest campaign to curb hunger and fight food waste in our communities. Nutritionist Aaron Snuckles, from Second Harvest Food Bank, stopped by the Living East Tennessee Kitchen to show us how families can make a meal on a budget.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center