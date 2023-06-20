KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gary Sperl, a clarinetist with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, is currently in Tanzania, Africa, where he’s helping to promote the conservation of the mpingo tree and teach the clarinet to young students.

The mpingo trees, which are used to make many instruments, are Tanzania’s national tree. By planting new seedlings, Sperl is promoting the conservation of the national tree. In fact, 90% of the mpingo trees that he has planted over the years are still growing.

Sperl has spent 13 summers working in Tanzia with a project called, Clarinets for Conservation. The program helps students plant more than 1,000 mpingo seedlings at schools and orphanages. He also teaches students at schools and orphanages how to play the clarinet.

One of Sperl’s students has been inspired to study music in college and says he will continue to plant the mpingo trees.

Gary Sperl is in his 38th season as a clarinetist in the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and is a member of the newly formed Knoxville Symphony Woodwind Quintet. He also was on the faculty of the School of Music at The University of Tennessee for 36 years.

To learn more about Gary Sperl the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, you can check out their website.