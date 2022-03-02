KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local company is helping you stay innovative and cost effective in their renewable energy space.

The Knoxville Utilities Board offers many services and resources towards your home and business’s energy, and now they are rolling out even more ways.

Customers can benefit from an investment of solar appliances due to the overtime benefits and low-cost to them. For just $11 added to your monthly bill, you can be given additional renewable energy in and around your home.

KUB offers solar panel installation as well as maintenance to your home’s renewable energy sources.

They are even developing several projects around the Knoxville area that will also utlize the help of solar energy.

For more information on renewable energy and how KUB can help you, visit their website for more.