Kuumba festival celebrates 30 years in our community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Kuumba Festival is gearing up for its 30th annual celebration in our East Tennessee community. Festival organizer, Tor Ajanaku joins us to tell us what this milestone means to the organization, and how they are continuing a legacy that was laid before them, nearly 30 years ago.

The Kuumba Festival will take place this weekend, June 28 through June 30. Events will take place in two locations: Market Square/Downtown, as well as Haley Heritage Square in Morningside Park.

Admission to the festival is free, and list of the festival’s festivities can be found online.