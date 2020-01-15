Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Lace up those shoes for the Covenant Kids Run Kickoff

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–If you are looking for some ways to get your family moving in the new year, coming up there’s a fun event in an even more fun location that’s sure to be a good time for the whole family.

It’s time for the Covenant Kids Run Kick Off at Zoo Knoxville. Registration for the January 25 zoo run is $20 per child, and this fee also covers the child’s registration for the march 28 Covenant Kids Run in Downtown Knoxville! Best of all admission to Zoo Knoxville on January 25 is free for each child who registers for the fun run and one accompanying guest. Jason Aultman from Covenant Health Marathon joins us with more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.