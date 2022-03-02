KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ladies who are needing a girls night out, listen up.

Helping Mama’s is gearing up for their 2nd Annual Bloom Bash. On Thursday, March 31 you can enjoy a night full of food, fashion, and fundraising.

Helping Mama’s mission is to bring together moms who are needing a little extra help. They do this by accepting and donating new and gently used baby products and items to moms around the area.

Their Bloom Bash allows ladies to get out and enjoy some fun while benefitting a great cause. Tickets are $70. Food and or drinks will be provided as well as a silent auction.

Later in the evening, you can enjoy a fashion show from 5 staple boutiques in the Knoxville area, including Val’s Boutique, Back Porch Mercantile, and DW Designs, and more.

For more information on Helping Mama’s and their upcoming Bloom Bash, visit their website.